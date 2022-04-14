east lyme

Police Find Truck Believed to Be Connected to East Lyme Equipment Thefts

East Lyme Police Department

East Lyme police have found a pickup truck they were looking for in connection with some stolen equipment from the East Lyme Public Works building over the past week.

Two trailers and a wood chipper were taken from the building and surveillance cameras showed a black pickup on the property several times during the overnight hours.

Someone in Manchester contacted police to say they saw a pickup matching the description of the truck investigators were looking for.

Manchester officers found the truck and secured it, according to police.

Further investigation led police to a property in another community where they found the trailers and the wood chipper that had been stolen from East Lyme, among several other items. Police did not say where they were found.

Police said they are working on an arrest warrant for the person suspected of stealing the equipment. They did not identify the suspect but said the person is in jail on unrelated charges.

This article tagged under:

east lymelarceny investigationeast lyme public works
