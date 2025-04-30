Police find weapons, possible grenade inside Milford home after investigation

Milford police took a man into custody and found a possible grenade inside his home after he refused to leave for nearly 36 hours.

Officers responded to a home on Pullman Drive to conduct a welfare check with a search warrant for weapons believed to be inside.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After an investigation that lasted about a day and a half, the man surrendered. Police found weapons and a possible grenade in the home.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was called in and is at the scene investigating.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No additional information was immediately available.