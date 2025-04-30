Milford

Police find weapons, possible grenade inside Milford home after investigation

Milford police took a man into custody and found a possible grenade inside his home after he refused to leave for nearly 36 hours.

Officers responded to a home on Pullman Drive to conduct a welfare check with a search warrant for weapons believed to be inside.

After an investigation that lasted about a day and a half, the man surrendered. Police found weapons and a possible grenade in the home.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was called in and is at the scene investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

