west haven

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening.

They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family.

A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located the child's family.

There were no other details immediately available about how the child may have ended up alone on the beach.

