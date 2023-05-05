Plainville

Police, Fire Departments Warn of Scam Calls Seeking Donations for Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival

Plainville hot air balloons 1200
NBCConnecticut.com

Plainville police and fire officials are warning residents that calls asking for donations for the hot air balloon festival are not legitimate. This is a scam, they said.

Police posted on Facebook that neither the Plainville Fire Department nor the police department will call looking for donations for the balloon fest and they warn people not to give out any personal information or donate any money to the caller.

The fire department is urging anyone who received a phone call and gave out credit card information to call the Plainville Police Department at (860) 747-1616.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.

This article tagged under:

Plainville
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us