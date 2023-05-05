Police, Fire Departments Warn of Scam Calls Seeking Donations for Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival

Plainville police and fire officials are warning residents that calls asking for donations for the hot air balloon festival are not legitimate. This is a scam, they said.

Police posted on Facebook that neither the Plainville Fire Department nor the police department will call looking for donations for the balloon fest and they warn people not to give out any personal information or donate any money to the caller.

The fire department is urging anyone who received a phone call and gave out credit card information to call the Plainville Police Department at (860) 747-1616.

The Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.