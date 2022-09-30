Hartford

Police, Firefighters Respond to Asylum Street in Hartford

Police and firefighters have responded to 55 Asylum St. in Hartford to investigate reports of explosions.

Fire officials said the explosions appear to be consumer-grade fireworks.

There is a report of a broken window at a barber shop.

Fire officials said the area has been secured, Hartford Police and fire marshals have been requested and will investigate.

Officials said there are no reports of injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

