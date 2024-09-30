Police ID 1-year-old girl killed in crash on Berlin Turnpike

Police have identified a 1-year-old girl who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Berlin Turnpike over the weekend.

The crash involving three cars happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of North Colony Road.

One of the vehicles reportedly rolled over during the crash and multiple people were ejected from another vehicle.

According to police, a 1-year-old child was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. She has been identified as Ella Salgado. Two adults and two other children who were in the same vehicle were injured and are recovering.

The crash is under investigation by the Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad, the Berlin Police Investigations Unit and the State's Attorneys Office.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Kelly at (860) 828-7080.