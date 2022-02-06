Police ID 15-Year-Old Who Died After Getting Struck By a Vehicle in Manchester

Police have identified a teenager who was hit by a car in Manchester last week and later died.

Officers were called to the area of Hilliard Street and New State Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said they found 15-year-old Jennifer Nicolas, of Hartford, in the road with significant life-threatening injuries.

Nicolas was transported to Connecticut Children's and was pronounced dead on Friday, according to police.

The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating. Police said the driver, who is identified as an 81-year-old man from Manchester, is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities said they believe it will take a lengthy amount of time to complete the investigation. It remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information should call Officer Kevin Jackson at 860-533-8651.