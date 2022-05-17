Police ID 18-Year-Old Shot, Killed in New Haven

Police have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in New Haven on Monday night.

Officers received a call about a person shot on South Genesee Street around 11:20 p.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found 18-year-old Anthony Strother, of New Haven. He had been struck by gunfire.

Strother was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he died of his injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.