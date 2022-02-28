Newington

Police ID 2 Killed in 4-Vehicle Crash on Route 175 in Newington

Police have identified two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 175 in Newington on Sunday morning.

Officers said the four-vehicle crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on East Cedar Street, also known as Route 175.

Investigators have identified the two people who died as 61-year-old Mark Steiner, of East Hampton; and 29-year-old Alexis Soto, of Wethersfield.

A third person who suffered serious injuries was transported to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The road was closed from Route 5 to Hawley Street. It has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Eric Chapdelaine at (860) 594-6238.

