Police ID 2 Men Killed in Boat Accident Off Latimer Point in Stonington

Police have identified two people who died after a boat accident in Stonington on Saturday morning.

Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police (Encon) were called to a report of a boat accident off the Stonington shoreline. Stonington Police Department, Stonington Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard also responded.

Officials with the United States Coast Guard said the incident happened off of Latimer Point.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a center console adrift off of the shoreline.

According to investigators, two adult males were pronounced dead at the scene. The men have been identified as 54-year-old David Motherway, of Southington, and 52-year-old Brian Collie, of Colorado.

Authorities said Motherway was the owner of the boat involved in the crash. Police believe the boat collided with a break wall sometime on Friday night. A fisherman saw the boat and called emergency crews on Saturday morning, authorities said. No distress calls were made.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CT EnCon Police at (860) 841-0588.