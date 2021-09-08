Police ID 2 Motorcyclists Killed in Crash on Route 372 in Berlin

Police have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in a crash on Route 372 in Berlin on Saturday.

Authorities said they responded to an accident involving multiple motorcycles on Route 372 eastbound near the on-ramp for Route 9 southbound at approximately 6 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found that three motorcyclists traveling together were involved in the accident.

One motorcyclist, later identified as 68-year-old Dennis Siwik, of New Britain, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another motorcyclist, later identified as 51-year-old Christopher Zduniak, of New Britain, was transported to Hartford Hospital and later died of his injuries, according to investigators.

A third motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tom Bobok at (860) 828-7082.