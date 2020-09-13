shelton

Police ID Mother, Son Found Dead in Shelton Home

STATE POLICE LIGHT CSP CONNECTICUT
NBC Connecticut

Police have identified the mother and son who were found dead inside of a home in Shelton on Saturday.

Officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on Sorghum Road around 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found two people dead inside of the home. Authorities have identified the bodies as 79-year-old Gale P. Lupe and her son, 59-year-old Michael J. Kramer.

Local

Watertown 44 mins ago

Skeletal Remains Found at Black Rock State Park in Watertown

2020 census 2 hours ago

Faith-Based Groups Establish 2020 Census Initiative

According to police, Lupe and Kramer were the only occupants of the home.

The Shelton Police Department is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Central District and the State's Attorney's Office.

Officers said there is no threat to the public.

This article tagged under:

sheltonConnecticut State Policedeath investigationShelton Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us