Police ID Mother, Son Found Dead in Shelton Home

Police have identified the mother and son who were found dead inside of a home in Shelton on Saturday.

Officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on Sorghum Road around 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found two people dead inside of the home. Authorities have identified the bodies as 79-year-old Gale P. Lupe and her son, 59-year-old Michael J. Kramer.

According to police, Lupe and Kramer were the only occupants of the home.

The Shelton Police Department is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Central District and the State's Attorney's Office.

Officers said there is no threat to the public.