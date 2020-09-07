Police ID 2 People Killed in New Haven Crash

Police have identified the two people who were killed after a crash in New Haven on Sunday.

New Haven police and fire responded to a single car accident on Middletown Avenue near Front Street just after 1 a.m.

"Two occupants of the crashed vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene," said Captain Anthony Duff.

Investigators identified the driver as 23-year-old Edwin Deida, of New Haven, and the passenger as 21-year-old Julisa M. Meyers, also of New Haven, according to police.

Investigators said before the crash, they believe the Deida and Meyers were traveling in a Honda Civic on Middletown Avenue when Deida lost control and hit a utility pole.

Both Deida and Meyers were ejected upon impact, authorities added. They were the only two occupants of the car and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team.

Witnesses who have not already spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.