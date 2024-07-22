Waterbury

Police ID 3 of 4 people killed in Waterbury crash

Police have identified three of the four people who were killed in a head-on crash in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers responded to Thomaston Avenue around 11 p.m. to investigate and found an Audi A7 and a Lexus GS300 in flames after a head-on crash, according to police.

Police have identified the driver of the Lexus as 44-year-old Mark Sousa. They said no one else was in the car.

Police identified the man who was driving the Audi as 26-year-old Shar’ref Mahan, of West Hartford. Two other people were in the car he was driving.

Danaya Foster, 25, of Waterbury was a passenger in the back seat of the Audi, police said.

They are working to determine who the passenger in the front seat was with help from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Police said crash happened in the northbound lane in the 600 block of Thomaston Avenue.

Officials said both vehicles had been going fast before colliding, based on the preliminary investigation.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-346-3975.

