Police have identified a 7-month-old child who they said died after being left unattended in a bathtub in East Haven over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Redfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found the infant unresponsive after being left alone in a bathtub, police said.

Medics attempted to perform life-saving measures at the scene before rushing the baby to the hospital.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Despite their efforts, the 7-month-old later died at the hospital. He has been identified as Angel Josiah Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was reportedly in the care of family members in East Haven at the time. Investigators said Rodriguez's primary home was in Ansonia with his mother, who was not on scene and was not involved in the incident.

Police said everyone that was involved remained at the scene and have been identified. Officers previously said they don't suspect foul play.

The East Haven Police Investigative Services Division is investigating.

The state Department of Children and Families said it is also investigating along with law enforcement.