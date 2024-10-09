East Haven

Police ID 7-month-old who died after being left alone in a bathtub in East Haven

East Haven Police logo
NBC Connecticut

Police have identified a 7-month-old child who they said died after being left unattended in a bathtub in East Haven over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Redfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When they arrived, they found the infant unresponsive after being left alone in a bathtub, police said.

Medics attempted to perform life-saving measures at the scene before rushing the baby to the hospital.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Despite their efforts, the 7-month-old later died at the hospital. He has been identified as Angel Josiah Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was reportedly in the care of family members in East Haven at the time. Investigators said Rodriguez's primary home was in Ansonia with his mother, who was not on scene and was not involved in the incident.

Police said everyone that was involved remained at the scene and have been identified. Officers previously said they don't suspect foul play.

Local

East Haven 8 mins ago

Police arrest suspect in 2022 murder of Southington man at East Haven pool hall and bar

East Haven 2 hours ago

Kids suspected in armed robberies in custody after chase in stolen car: police

The East Haven Police Investigative Services Division is investigating.

The state Department of Children and Families said it is also investigating along with law enforcement.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us