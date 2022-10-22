Police ID 73-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Waterbury

Police have identified a 73-year-old man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Waterbury on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. after receiving a report that a person was struck.
When police arrived, they said they found Jose Alves, of Waterbury.
He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 6:34 a.m., according to police.
The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.
