Police ID Bicyclist Who Died After Getting Struck by Multiple Vehicles in Stamford

Police have identified the bicyclist who died after he was struck by multiple vehicles in Stamford on Friday night.

Officers said 19-year-old Michael Bajus, of Stamford, was riding his bicycle northbound on Hazard Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact with the vehicle caused Bajus to be thrown from the bicycle into the road, authorities added.

While in the road, investigators said a second vehicle then hit Bajus.

Bajus was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was later pronounced dead at Stamford Hospital.

Both vehicles initially stopped at the scene, police said, but the driver of the second vehicle left before talking to officers. He was found a short time later and was interviewed, officers said. The driver of the first vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 977-4712.

