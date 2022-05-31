Police ID Body Found in Connecticut River as Missing Manchester Woman

Manchester Police said they've identified a body found in the Connecticut River as a woman that has been missing since December 2021.

Officials said they've identified the person who died as 22-year-old Sherrian Howe, who has been missing from Manchester since Dec. 21, 2021.

The cause and manner of her death have not yet been determined.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) is investigating. The Wethersfield Police Department Detective Division is also investigating the discovery of her body, which was found in Wethersfield on Monday.

Police previously said a vehicle “associated with Howe” was found unoccupied in Windsor Locks on Dec. 28 and the missing person case was upgraded to a silver alert as of Dec. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Wethersfield or Manchester police.