Police ID Body Pulled From Water at Coventry Lake

Police have identified the body pulled from the water at Coventry Lake on Wednesday.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said it was reported that a vehicle drove off the Coventry Lake Boat Launch and became submerged in the water around 12:15 p.m.

Authorities said it was reported that the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 53-year-old Dieter Zumpe, of Ellington, briefly came up to the surface of the water, but quickly submerged back under.

Emergency responders and a dive team made several attempts to find Zumpe, but were unable to do so, authorities said.

Zumpe's body was recovered shortly before 5 p.m. and the vehicle was removed from the lake, DEEP officials said.

