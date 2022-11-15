Police ID Man Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars, Crashing Vehicle in Hamden

Police have identified a man who is accused of hitting two police cars before crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot in Hamden on Monday.

Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue around 3:40 a.m. after getting a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers approached the vehicle, authorities said it fled the area and hit two police cars.

Shortly after, police said a crash was reported on Hope Avenue and the suspect vehicle was found.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 26-year-old Richard Atterberry, was last seen running toward Palmer Avenue.

A K9 was brought in to search the area and Atterberry was found on the front porch of a home on Palmer Avenue. Investigators said he violated a current protective order against him.

The K9 also found a gun, ammunition and various narcotics near Atterberry, police said.

Atterberry is facing charges including violation of a protective order, evading responsibility, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He appeared in court on Monday and was held on a $100,000 bond.

No injuries were reported.