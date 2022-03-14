Police ID Man Fatally Struck by Car on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

Police have identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hamden on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue near North Street around 3:30 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian struck.

Authorities said the person who was struck was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 24-year-old Raekwon McLean, of New Haven.

The intersection was closed for approximately eight hours while police investigated the incident. It has since reopened.

The driver of the vehicle involved has been identified and investigators said the person is cooperating.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Detective Donald Remillard at the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4052.