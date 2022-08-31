Police ID Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Southington

Police have identified a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Southington on Monday night.

Officers were called to Queen Street around 8 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

When police arrived, they said they found a pedestrian, later identified as 38-year-old Austin Kowalewski, of Southington, with severe physical injuries and four people inside of a vehicle.

Kowalewski was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where authorities said he later died of his injuries.

According to investigators, a black mid-sized sedan was traveling south on Queen Street and proceeded southbound through the intersection of Queen Street and Interstate 84 when the Kowalewski crossed Queen Street from west to east and the two collided.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hannah Turci at (860) 378-1600 ext. 2457 or hturci@southingtonpolice.org.