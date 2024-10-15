Bloomfield

Police ID man found dead after fire in Bloomfield

Police have identified the man who was found dead after a house fire in Bloomfield last week and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the fire.

Firefighters and police responded to the home on Ivory Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday and firefighters contained the fire to an upstairs bathroom. After the fire was extinguished, Howard Hakian, 66, was found in the bathroom.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and the cause and manner of death is listed as “pending further studies” until toxicology and further examinations can be completed.

An investigation is also underway into the origin of the fire.

