Cromwell

Police ID man found dead in burning car in Cromwell park

NBC Connecticut

Police have identified the man who was found dead in a burning vehicle in a Cromwell park last weekend.

They have identified him as 67-year-ol Roger Dailey, of Middletown, and said his death has been ruled an accident.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Cromwell police officers and firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday, Feb. 9 when they received several 911 calls about a vehicle on fire near Riverport Park at Frisbee Park off River Road.

They found Dailey in the vehicle after firefighters put out the blaze, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of his death as accidental.

This article tagged under:

Cromwell
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us