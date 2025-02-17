Police ID man found dead in burning car in Cromwell park

Police have identified the man who was found dead in a burning vehicle in a Cromwell park last weekend.

They have identified him as 67-year-ol Roger Dailey, of Middletown, and said his death has been ruled an accident.

Cromwell police officers and firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday, Feb. 9 when they received several 911 calls about a vehicle on fire near Riverport Park at Frisbee Park off River Road.

They found Dailey in the vehicle after firefighters put out the blaze, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of his death as accidental.