Police ID Man Killed After Crashing Into Cement Wall in Manchester

Manchester Police have identified the person who died after crashing into a cement wall on Friday night.

Officials said the accident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Buckland Street at the I-84 East HOV lane off-ramp. Responding crews found a heavily damaged car that had crashed into a concrete retaining wall.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel Laffin, of Ellington, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities said Laffin was involved in a minor collision with another car, which resulted in no injuries. Laffin then continued driving down the highway's exit ramp and drove straight through the intersection with Buckland Street, where he ultimately crashed into the concrete wall.

The crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sargolini at 860-643-3342.