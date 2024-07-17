Police ID man killed during fight at party in Bloomfield

A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting during a fight at a party in Bloomfield on Saturday evening.
Police said officers found Keyandre Hightower, of Bloomfield, with a gunshot wound to the neck when they responded to Evan Lane around 7:40 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting.
A 17-year-old from Bloomfield was identified as a suspect and has been taken into custody, police said. They believe he pulled a gun during a fight and shot Hightower.
Authorities said a 60-year-old woman from Hartford was also taken into custody and charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the gun being recovered during the investigation.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.