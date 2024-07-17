Police ID man killed during fight at party in Bloomfield

A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting during a fight at a party in Bloomfield on Saturday evening.

Police said officers found Keyandre Hightower, of Bloomfield, with a gunshot wound to the neck when they responded to Evan Lane around 7:40 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting.

A 17-year-old from Bloomfield was identified as a suspect and has been taken into custody, police said. They believe he pulled a gun during a fight and shot Hightower.

Authorities said a 60-year-old woman from Hartford was also taken into custody and charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the gun being recovered during the investigation.