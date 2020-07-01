Torrington

Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash in Torrington

Police have identified a man who was killed in an ATV crash in Torrington late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a reported ATV crash on Albert and Lewis streets shortly before 11 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the ATV, later identified as 32-year-old Paul Ledda, of Torrington, lost control while driving on the road, went into a few bushes and hit a street sign.

Ledda was ejected from the ATV during the collision and was found on the sidewalk, officers added.

He was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lettieri at (860) 489-2000.

