Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who died after an ATV crash in Waterbury on Friday.

Officers were called to East Farms Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving an ATV.

When police arrived, they said they found an ATV and 29-year-old Jose Albino-Mirabal, of Waterbury. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he later died.

According to investigators, it appears Albino-Mirabal lost control of the ATV and landed on his head in the road.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.