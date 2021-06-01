Police ID Man Killed in Crash in Tolland

Connecticut State Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash in Tolland on Memorial Day.

Investigators said 23-year-old Ryan Bard, of Tolland, was traveling westbound in the right lane on Route 74 in Tolland around 5:15 a.m. when he lost control, veered off of the side of the road and hit a tree.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The crash closed Route 74 between Evergreen Avenue and Skungamaug Road. The area has since reopened.

According to state police, Bard died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Bolduc at (860) 896-3200 ext. 8064.