Hamden

Police ID Man Killed in Hamden Shooting

decoraciones t624
NBC Connecticut

Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Hamden over the weekend.

While investigating a shooting on Dixwell Avenue on Sunday, officers said they heard multiple gunshots coming from Hamden Park Drive around 3:15 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When police arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jonquay Morrison, with multiple gunshot wounds in the road.

Local

Winchester 39 mins ago

Body Pulled From Lake in Winchester

interstate 84 1 hour ago

Crash Closes I-84 West in Newtown

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died, authorities added.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Hamdenshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us