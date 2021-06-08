Police ID Man Killed in Hamden Shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Hamden over the weekend.

While investigating a shooting on Dixwell Avenue on Sunday, officers said they heard multiple gunshots coming from Hamden Park Drive around 3:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jonquay Morrison, with multiple gunshot wounds in the road.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died, authorities added.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.