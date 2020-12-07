Police ID Man Killed in Hartford Crash

Police have identified the man who was killed in a crash in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Tower Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle off the north side of the roadway and it was apparent that the vehicle had hit a utility pole and a tree.

According to authorities, the driver, later identified as 69-year-old Glenworth Morant, of Hartford, was found unresponsive and trapped within the vehicle.

He was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives responded to the scene and have assumed control of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Eric Lemke or the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.