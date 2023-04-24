Police ID Man Killed in Hartford Hit-and-Run

Police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Hartford over the weekend and the search continues for the driver who left the scene.

Officers were called to Farmington Avenue at Gillette Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Anthony Williams, of Hartford, on the sidewalk, just off the road. He had been struck by an evading vehicle and had serious injuries.

Police began life-saving measures and Williams was transported to St. Francis Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer with a roof rack and sunroof hit Williams. It was last seen heading westbound on Farmington Avenue from Sisson Avenue.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.