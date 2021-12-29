new haven

Police ID Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

Police have identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in New Haven on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a collision involving a pedestrian on Farren Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 42-year-old Manuel Nunez-Sepa, of New Haven, unresponsive in the street.

Nunez-Sepa was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe a dark-colored vehicle was involved and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or may submit tips by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.

