Police ID Man Killed in Meriden Motorcycle Crash

Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Meriden on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Hanover Road around 11 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

When they arrived, they said they found 25-year-old Joshua Stefanko, of Berlin, with obvious traumatic injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said they believe while negotiating a slight right curve in the road, Stefanko lost control of his motorcycle, crossed over the double yellow line, slid along the road and then hit a stone wall.

Authorities said the motorcycle Stefanko was driving had heavy damage.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Kery at (203) 630-6201 or by email at akery@meridenct.gov.