Police ID Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Wallingford

Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wallingford on Sunday night.

Officers said 55-year-old Robert Kelleher, of Wallingford, was driving his 1989 Harley Davison motorcycle southbound on Old Colony Road around 9 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As Kelleher drove past the intersection of Oak Street, police said he encountered a slight right curve in the road, travelled over the double yellow center line and across the opposing travel lane .

After that, the motorcycle left the road and hit a metal beam guard rail before Kelleher was thrown from the motorcycle, authorities added.

According to police, Kelleher was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he suffered in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to call Officer Christian Evans at (203) 294-2819 or Lt. Anthony DeMaio at (203) 294-2838.