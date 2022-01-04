Norwich

Police ID Man Killed in Norwich Shooting

Police have identified a man who died in a shooting in Norwich on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Mohegan Commons on North Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

According to police, 46-year-old Darnell Thomas, of New York, was shot and was transported by ambulance to William Backus Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Thomas was originally from New York and police said he frequented the Norwich area.

Investigators said the incident appears to be a targeted attack against the man. The perpetrator or perpetrators of the incident fled the area, they added.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Hawrylik at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3159 or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.

