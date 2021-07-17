Torrington

Police ID Man Killed in Torrington Motorcycle Crash

Torrington police
NBC Connecticut

Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Torrington on Friday.

Officers said the male motorcyclist was riding near the intersection of South Main Street and Fairmont Avenue around 3:20 p.m. when he collided with a sedan.

The motorcyclist, later identified by authorities as 63-year-old Ernest Fischer, Jr., of Torrington, died of his injuries.

A passenger in the sedan was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hispital with minor injuries. The driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said the motorcycle was traveling south on South Main Street and the sedan was trying to cross South Main Street when the crash occurred.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Oscar Segui at 860-489-2000.

