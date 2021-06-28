vernon

Police ID Man Killed in Vernon Motel Shooting; Suspect Charged With Murder

Police have identified the man who died after a shooting at a motel in Vernon on Sunday and another man has been arrested and charged with murder.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 on Hartford Turnpike around 4 p.m., authorities said.

Police said 30-year-old Zeshan Chaudhry, of Vernon, was shot and lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, they added.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Alvin Waugh, of Hartford, investigators said. Waugh was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, they added.

Waugh is facing charges including murder, criminal use of a weapon, use of a firearm for a felony, carrying a firearm without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, reckless endangerment and risk of injury. He is currently being held on a $5,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

No one else was injured and police said the shooting was an isolated incident. The relationship between the two men is unknown at this time.

The Vernon Police Department Detective Division, State Police Eastern Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Chief's State Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the shooting.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Vernon Police.

