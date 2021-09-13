Police ID Man Killed in Waterbury Shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers responded to a complaint about shots being fired in the area of Southview Street at approximately 11:35 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots inside of a car in the driveway of a home on Southview Street.

The man, later identified as Timothy Hughes, of Waterbury, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (203) 574-6941 or

Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.