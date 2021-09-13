Waterbury

Police ID Man Killed in Waterbury Shooting

Getty

Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers responded to a complaint about shots being fired in the area of Southview Street at approximately 11:35 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots inside of a car in the driveway of a home on Southview Street.

The man, later identified as Timothy Hughes, of Waterbury, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Local

Norwalk 24 mins ago

Acrobat Seriously Injured in Fall at Norwalk Oyster Festival

Middletown 25 mins ago

Investigation Outside State Police Headquarters in Middletown

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (203) 574-6941 or
Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us