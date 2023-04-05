Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Bridgeport Parking Lot

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a parking lot in Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Trumbull Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of a ShotSpotter activation. Citizens also called police to report someone shot in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they said they found 21-year-old Deron Dacosta, of Bridgeport, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Saint Vincent's Hospital where he later died on Wednesday. His next of kin has been notified.

The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau Homicide Squad responded and is continuing the investigation. Detectives are conducting interviews and are working several leads.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Brian Coyne at (203) 581-5223 or through the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.