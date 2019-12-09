Police ID Middletown Man Who Died After Being Hit By Truck

A 68-year-old Middletown man died after being hit by a pickup last month and police have identified him.

Albert Burgess, 68, of Middletown, was crossing Newfield Street near his apartment shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 when he was hit by a 2014 Dodge Durango driven by a 28-year-old Middletown man, according to police.

Burgess was treated at the scene and transported to Middlesex Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

The man who was driving the Dodge was not injured in the crash.

The Middletown Police Traffic Unit is investigating and witnesses are urged to call Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.