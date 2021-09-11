Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in Shelton Crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash in Shelton on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Old Stratford Road around 11:20 a.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Investigators said they believe the driver of the vehicle was leaving a gas station and hit a motorcyclist that was driving on Old Stratford Road towards Bridgeport Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 28-year-old Ryne Morra, of Stratford, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.