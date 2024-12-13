Police ID passenger killed in plane crash along highway in Greenwich

A New York man died after a small plane crashed in the median of Interstate 684 in Greenwich, near the New York border, on Thursday night and the pilot suffered minor injuries, according to Connecticut state police.

State troopers responded to the highway, between exits 2 and 3, around 7:54 p.m. and they found a pilot and one passenger on the aircraft.

The single-engine plane was trying to land at Westchester County Airport after the engine failed, but did not make it and crashed onto the highway, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The passenger, 32-year-old Jacob Yankele Friedman, of Monsey, New York, died at the scene, state police said.

The pilot, a 26-year-old resident of Linden, New Jersey, was taken to a hospital in New York to be treated for minor injuries.

New York State Police, police from Westchester County, New York and crews from area fire departments responded and helped Connecticut State Police shut down both sides of I-684 four around seven hours while the investigation was done.

The Federal Aviation Administration, NTSB, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Connecticut Airport Authority were all notified and the NTSB is investigating the crash.