Police ID Pedestrian Struck by 2 Vehicles, Killed in New Haven

Police have identified the pedestrian who died after getting hit by multiple vehicles on Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Haven on Saturday night.

Investigators said they learned 31-year-old Anthony Little, of New Haven, was driving on Ella Grasso Boulevard around 8 p.m. when he stopped his vehicle. He then got out of his vehicle to get an electronic device that had been left on the roof of his vehicle and had fallen onto the road.

Little was then hit by two vehicles as he walked into the middle of Ella Grasso Boulevard near Adeline Street, police said. The driver of the first vehicle remained on scene and the driver of the second vehicle fled.

Officers found a Connecticut license plate in the road and traced it to the second vehicle, authorities said.

Later in the evening, investigators found the second vehicle and its operator, who they said is now cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.