Police ID person killed in Waterbury shooting

Police have identified the person that was killed on Hillside Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street around 4:30 a.m. after getting a report of someone who was unresponsive.

Authorities said the woman was later determined to have been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified her as 42-year-old Jacqueline Ward of Waterbury. The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating her death.

This marks the city's 12th homicide this year, according to police. Waterbury has experienced 12 homicides before, but that was for an entire year, according to FBI data.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.