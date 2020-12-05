Milford

Police ID Person Struck, Killed in Milford

Milford Police Department

Police have identified the person who was struck and killed in Milford on Friday night.

Officers were called to Boston Post Road near Big Y around 6:45 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they pronounced the pedestrian, later identified as 71-year-old Jeanmarie Goldstein, of Milford, dead.

Investigators said a vehicle driving eastbound on Boston Post Road hit Goldstein as he crossed the street.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a Branford man. All parties involved in the crash remained at the scene, Lt. Mike Devito said.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police Traffic Division at (203) 783-4792.

