Police ID person who died after colliding with police cruiser in West Haven

Police have identified the person who died after the car they were in collided with a police cruiser in West Haven on Monday morning.

Police said 23-year-old Panjala Neeraj Goud was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed during icy conditions.

A police officer, as well as the driver who hit the cruiser, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The officer suffered a serious head injury and has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

A Hyundai Elantra that was operating at a high speed lost control on Derby Avenue, went off the road, spun sideways in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station and hit a parked police cruiser around 2:20 a.m., according to police.

The driver of the Hyundai is still in the hospital, but is expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

The West Haven Major Accident Squad is investigating.

