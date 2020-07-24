Police ID Suspect in Deadly Shooting in Norwich

Norwich police have released photos of a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Phillip C. Wise of Norwich, is accused in the death of 39-year-old Anthony Williams.

Police said Williams was shot on Lake Street and was then transported to William Backus Hospital, where he later died.

The incident appears to be a targeted attack, authorities said.

Police have an arrest warrant charging Wise with murder. He lives in Norwich but has connections to New Jersey and surrounding states.

Wise is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Norwich Police at 860-886-5561, by emailing Detective Dennis Bialowas at dbialowas@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.