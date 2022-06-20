Police ID Suspected Intruders Fatally Shot During East Hartford Home Invasion

Police have identified the two teens that were fatally shot during a suspected home invasion last Thursday.

Officials said 16-year-olod Isaiah Jose Lopez of Hartford and 15-year-old Isaiah Miguel Nevarez of Meriden were shot to death after breaking into a home in East Hartford last week.

Authorities said the investigation indicates that the teens attacked the resident during a home invasion.

Officers responded to Graham Road shortly after midnight to investigate reports of gunshots and found both teens who had been shot.

The teens were treated at the scene and rushed to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

East Hartford Police Detectives are investigating this as a targeted home invasion, police said.

The investigation indicates that the young men entered the home and attacked the man who lives there, who was armed with a handgun and fired, striking them both, police said.

The resident was home alone and suffered minor injuries in the attack, according to authorities. Police said the firearm he used is legally registered to him and he is cooperating with police.

Police said the incident, including the circumstances leading to the home invasion and the possibility of others involved, remains active but there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Hartford Public Schools said both teens were a part of the school community. They issued the following statement:

"On Thursday, June 16, 2022 we were informed of the deaths of two former Hartford Public School students. This is an unfortunate and tragic incident, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of members of our Hartford Public Schools community. We are prepared to provide proper support and resources for students and staff affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with our former students’ families, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.