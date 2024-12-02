Police ID teen killed in New Haven shooting in November

Police have identified the teen who was killed in a shooting in New Haven on Nov. 22.

Uzziah Shell was shot near Goffe Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 and he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from the injuries, police said.

A bullet also struck a school bus and no one on board was hurt.

Police ask anyone who saw the shooting or who has information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).